Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 18, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated July 10, 2025.
Calverton (11933)
- Cristina Guida to Scott & Brandon Gregory, 16 Mastro Court (600-80-2-2.015) (R) $750,000
Cutchogue (11935)
- Estate of Blair McBride to 275 Oak LLC, 2835 Harbor Lane (1000-136-1-21) (R) $950,000
Fishers Island (06390)
- Union Free School District No 4 Fishers Island to Ferry View LLC, Reservoir Road (1000-9-8-1) (V) $2,201,000
Mattituck (11952)
- Southampton Building Company Corp to Mitchell Wolfson & Tess Amabile, 4380 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-78) (R) $1,900,000
Peconic (11958)
- Yong & Angela Kim to Lawrence Heller & Paula Kruger, 1775 Indian Neck Lane (1000-86-5-9.001) (R) $3,999,999
- Bauer Farms Inc to 32860 Middle Road LLC, 32860 County Road 48 (1000-74-4-13) (C) $605,000
Riverhead (11901)
- Stewart Family Trust to Paul & Linda Sainsbury, 22 Purple Row (600-82.05-1-26) (R) $640,000
- Robert Meraglia Trust to Veronica Goodman & Christopher Malkush, 2101 Cedar Path (600-18.01-3-127) (R) $527,000
- Vitaly Bazhenov to David Bonne, 1504 Roanoke Avenue (600-83-1-4) (R) $520,000
Wading River (11792)
- US Bank to Joseph Nasta & Kim Snider, 8 Brookline Court (600-96-1-13.023) (R) $1,255,000
- Robert & Maria Morea to Brandon & Ariana Jusas, 25 Maidstone Lane (600-115-1-10.021) (R) $1,170,000
- Lorraine Vogel Trust to Anton Fischer, 94 16th Street (600-34-1-36) (R) $400,000
- Carl Tramontana & Carol Wichern to Charles Tramontana, 81 Long View Drive (600-26-1-12) (R) $300,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)