Hallockville Museum Farm’s Country Fair to celebrate golden anniversary of popular site

Farm fun from a previous Hallockville Country Fair. (Credit: file photo)

The County Fair at Hallockville Museum Farm will be a little extra special this year as the Riverhead institution celebrates its golden anniversary with a jam-packed lineup of events for the entire family

There will be potato sack races and tastiest jam contests, live music and sawmill demonstrations on the popular grounds, which were first slated to become the site of a nuclear power plant before concerned locals pushed for a better option.

Instead of a toxic plume, a cherished historical stop has bloomed on Sound Ave. over the last half-century.

This year’s 44th edition of the County Fair takes place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

“We will have all the old favorites you have come to love with demonstrations by traditional craftspeople, historic house tours, live music, children’s activities and our fabulous bake sale,” a spokesperson for the farm said.

“We will also have historical cooking demonstrations, Spirit of Long Island Drill Team horse performances, pony rides, food and beverage trucks, vendors and more! Plus all that our neighbors at Long Island Antique Power Association have to offer including tractor pulls and sawmill demonstrations.”

Tickets cost $12 for ages 13 and up; $8 for ages 5 to 12; and are free for children ages 4 and under. In celebration of the 50th anniversary, tickets will be 50% off on Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon. Check out the full schedule.

Ahead of the much-anticipated weekend, the organization put out a call to North Fork home cooks and gardeners, inviting the community to a friendly competition to declare the tastiest jam, the perfect potato and the most spectacular squash (including pumpkins).

Entrants will each receive a free ticket to the country fair; first-, second- and third-place winners will each receive ribbons and a small cash prize.

Deadline for registration is Sept. 21. Those interested should review the contest guidelines and register online at hallockville.org. Contest entries must be dropped off at Hallockville Museum Farm on Sept. 23 or 24 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Winners will be announced and displayed at the fair.

This year’s visitors should also check out the newly-renovated Naugles Barn, The overhaul, completed in June, includes two new entrances to the barn, first-floor windows and doors — and most importantly for those with young kids, new restrooms.

The improvements are just a small part of the Hallockville Museum Farm’s evolution. It now offers programs that include summer camps, community and heritage gardens, beekeeping and handicrafts from the likes of the Sound Ave. Stitchers and Basket Weavers Guild of Eastern Long Island.