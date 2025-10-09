Riverhead man dies after crashing into tree on CR-105 in Flanders

(File photo)

A singe-vehicle car crash in Flanders killed a Riverhead man and left a second passenger critically injured on Wednesday morning.

Robert Burgazzoli, 36, died after crashing into a tree while traveling south on County Road 105 near NY-24, according to a Southampton Police Department press release. He was the driver of the vehicle.

An unidentified person in the car with Mr. Burgazzoli is currently in the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, police said.

Southampton officers responded to the early morning wreck just before 8 a.m. Riverhead Town police closed the southbound lane on Cross River Drive at Main Road for nearly four hours.

Both the Flanders Fire Department and Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps assisted at the scene with injuries and traffic.

Southampton police detectives, with the help of New York State Police accident reconstruction officers, are investigating the accident.

Anyone with further information can reach out to the Southampton Town Police Detective Division at 631-702-2230.