Blotter: Man arrested on two counts of alleged harassment

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18:

James Devaney of Wading River, 22, was arrested and charged with two counts of alleged harassment.

Maurice Nash of Riverhead, 56, was arrested on three counts of alleged burglary and one count of alleged criminal possession of stolen property.

Faustino Juarez of New York City, 42, and Wilson Chacon Jara of Medford, 20, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Jared Hazzard of Riverhead, 46, was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a weapon.

Kayla Coleman Johnson of Mastic Beach, 22, was arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Christopher Giardiello of Cutchogue, 36, was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance and alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Paul Phillips of Center Moriches, 27, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation.

Hraklis Morris of Riverhead, 48, was arrested for alleged obstruction of government administration and an alleged town code violation.

Kevin Cevallos-Ortiz, 21, and Bryan Miranda Penafiel, 30, both of Riverhead, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Richard Street of Riverhead, 50, was arrested for an alleged town code violation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.