Kait’s Angels brings kindness message to Riverhead with new buddy bench

Pulaski Street School’s new buddy bench from Kait’s Angels was unveiled on Tuesday. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

A new bench at Pulaski Street School in Riverhead is more than just a place to sit.

The school’s buddy bench — a designated spot where students can sit when they’re feeling lonely or want to make new friends — was unveiled Tuesday, Oct. 28, courtesy of Kait’s Angels, a Riverhead-based nonprofit.

The entire fifth- and sixth-grade student body filled the football field bleachers for the ceremony, with members of the newly formed student council wearing pink — Kaitlyn Doorhy’s favorite color — in support. Student Taya Fusco cut the ribbon.

“This bench is to encourage you to be kind and make friends,” said Director Lisa Garcia. “If you’re having a bad day, feeling sad or lonely, take a seat on the bench and someone will join you, make you smile and brighten your day. The Kaitlyn Doorhy way.”

Kait’s Angels was founded by Darla Doorhy a decade ago after her 20-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn, was struck by a car and killed on Aug. 22, 2014, while attending Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.

A former Mattituck Strawberry Queen known for her caring heart, Kaitlyn inspired the benches’ mission to encourage children to be good friends, stand up against bullying and share kindness.

Since 2015, Kait’s Angels has done just that, installing buddy benches at schools across the North Fork and East End as places for students to sit when they need support, signaling to classmates to come and lift their spirits.

“It’s a little hard for us to talk about our daughter in heaven, but we’re so happy that 800-plus students are here today to enjoy Kaitlyn Doorhy’s buddy bench,” said Darla Doorhy, with her husband, Joe, beside her. “This is the biggest buddy bench dedication we have done in 10 years.”

The nonprofit has expanded beyond schools in recent years, placing benches outside Southold Town Hall and planning them for North Fork libraries. Kait’s Angels also supports community members facing medical challenges, financial struggles and unexpected hardships through fundraising events and direct assistance.

At the Pulaski Street School, counselor Jen Boese said she and fellow counselor Michelle Chiarulli noticed students didn’t have anywhere to sit during recess at the beginning of the school year. They connected with Kait’s Angels to change that.

“I really want to thank this amazing organization, Kait’s Angels, for giving back to our community,” Ms. Boese said. “We are Riverhead strong. We have so much to offer, and we really appreciate you guys being here today.”

The school’s chorus performed “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars — a fitting anthem for the bench’s mission of friendship and kindness.

The new bench now sits beneath a brown-and-orange-tipped tree near the playground — a quiet place to rest, reflect, or find a friend.

“That’s where you can find it when you’re having a good day, when you’re having a bad day, or you see someone that needs a friend,” said Principal Stacy Woodhull.