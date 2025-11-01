Upcoming blood drives in and around the Riverhead area

An aerial view over downtown Riverhead. (David Benthal file photo.)

Three blood drives will be held within the area in the month of November. They are as follows:

On Thursday, Nov. 6, from 3:15 to 7:45 p.m., community members are invited to participate in a blood drive held in the gym of Wading River School, 1900 Wading River Manor Road, Wading River.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, go to nybc.org.

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, from noon to 6 p.m., St. Peter and Paul R.C. Church will hold a blood drive in their building at 781 Wading River Road in Manorville. Appointments are preferred, though walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, please visit to nybc.org or call 1-800-933-2566.

On Friday, Nov. 28, from noon to 6 p.m., Riverhead Masonic Lodge #645, located at 1246 Roanoke Ave. in Riverhead, will host a blood drive in their Main Room. To make an appointment, visit to nybc.org.

In order to be eligible to donate blood, eat and hydrate well beforehand, bring photo ID, feel good and be symptom-free, and meet the minimum weight requirements of 110 lbs. Donors must also be 17 or older, or 16 with parental consent. To see additional eligibility requirements, go to nybc.org.



