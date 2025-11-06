Community Calendar of Events: Nov. 6, 2025

Saturday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m.: ‘Get Arty’ paint and sip party led by Ginger Baer in the Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave. Relaxed afternoon of painting, socializing and autumnal inspiration. All skill levels welcome. Tickets: $35, Hallockville members; $40, nonmembers. Registration: hallockville.org. (Credit: file photo)

All ages

Wednesday, Nov. 12, 7-8:30 p.m.: Pet loss support and memorial group at The Giving Room, 56215 Route 25, Southold. Free. Space is limited. Registration required: 917-324-5931, [email protected].

Arts and crafts

Saturday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m.: ‘Get Arty’ paint and sip party led by Ginger Baer in the Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave. Relaxed afternoon of painting, socializing and autumnal inspiration. All skill levels welcome. Tickets: $35, Hallockville members; $40, nonmembers. Registration: hallockville.org.

Film

Saturday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.: “ELF” film screening hosted by Mattituck Park District in the community room at Veterans Memorial Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Free and open to the public. Free popcorn, ice cream and water for the kids. Information: 631-298-9103.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Nov. 8, 5-7:30 p.m.: Fall into Pride fundraiser dinner to benefit North Fork Pride, at Little Fish, 50 North Sea Drive, Southold. Thanksgiving-themed buffet, specialty drinks, live music to celebrate Pride. Tickets: $85 each. Registration: northforkpride.org/fundraiser.

Thursday, Nov. 13, 5-10 p.m.: East End Lions Club’s Annual Fashion Show, Dinner and Auction, Residence by Marriott, 2012 Old Country Road, Riverhead. Fashion show, chinese auction, raffles, 50/50 drawings. Tickets $70. Cash bar. Proceeds help community members and institutions. Preregister by Nov. 3: 631-734-5897, 631-236-3809.

Fridays-Sundays, Nov. 14-Dec. 7: ‘Pop-Up’ Christmas Shop in the Carriage House at Cutchogue Village Green, 27320 Main Road. Unique decorating items and gifts for the Holiday season. Proceeds benefit Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council & Museums. Fridays: 11 a.m.-6; Saturdays, Sundays: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 16, 3 p.m.: Musical concert to benefit Marian Council Columbiettes #3852, Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, 3300 Depot Lane, Cutchogue. Showcases local musicians. Light refreshments, punch, after concert. Free-will offering appreciated; proceeds go to buying new tables and chairs for church meeting hall. All welcome!

Monday, Nov. 17, 4-8 p.m.: Scallop Dinner to benefit Rotary Club of Southold, Touch of Venice Restaurant, 28350 Main Road, Cutchogue. Choice of scallop dinner, chicken parmesan or penne and broccoli. Eat in or take out. Tickets $40, gratuity included; available from any Southold Rotarian. Information: 631-566-2823.

Lectures

Sunday, Nov. 9, noon: ‘Look and See: What Makes A Work of Art Work?’ brunch and art talk with Joyce Beckenstein, Congregation Tifereth Israel, 519 Fourth St., Greenport. Catered brunch at noon, followed by presentation, Q&A and discussion. Donation: $18. Reservations required: tiferethisraelgreenport.org/artwork.

Tuesday, Nov. 18, 1 p.m.: ‘Estate Planning with Purpose: Bequests to Charities and Nonprofits’ seminar with Burner Prudenti Law, P.C., at Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead. How to include charitable gifts in your will or trust, financial advantages of planned giving. Free. Registration: 631-727-3228.

Meetings

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: After Hours Networking with Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, Box Pickleball, 605 Old Country Road, Riverhead. Optional play. Cash bar. Tickets: $20, members and their guests; $30, nonmembers. Advance registration required: riverheadchamber.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 12, 6-7:30 p.m.: ‘Surplus Food and Produce Find a Home Here,’ panel discussion, hosted by Cutchogue Civic Association, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Discuss food surplus, food rescue and food insecurity on East End. Free. Information: 614-353-6037.

Saturday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m.: Pesticides and health forum ‘Is It OK to Drink the Water Here?’ with environmental hazards engineer Jack Caravanos, East Marion Firehouse, 9245 Main Road. Insights into the North Fork’s long farming history, pesticide use and contamination, with concerns old and new. Free.

Music

Saturday, Nov. 8, 3 p.m.: Concert by Sean Gaskell, playing the kora, a 21-stringed West African lap harp often played by oral historians known as griots, at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Sunday, Nov. 9, 2 p.m.: The No Doubt World Famous Monday Night Band performs in the Charles Cardona Auditorium at Riverhead High School, 700 Harrison Ave. Celebrating music from their 2025 European summer tour and honoring 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army, Navy and Marine Corps. Free.

Friday, Nov. 14, 5 p.m.: ‘Cycles from Our Earth’ at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave. Vocalist Olivia Foschi, tenor saxophonist Ada Rovatti, guitarist Guilherme Monteiro, percussionist Mauricio Zottarelli. Tickets: $50, general audience; $40, RoSMF or Hallockville members. Registration: ritesmusic.org.

The natural world

Friday, Nov. 7, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday Morning Birders with Dick Cartwright at North Fork Preserve, 5330 Sound Ave., Aquebogue. On the lookout for seasonal visitors like buffleheads, red-breasted mergansers and golden-crowned kinglets. Bring binoculars and dress warmly. Free. Registration: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.-noon: Native Seed and Plant Swap presented by ReWild Long Island and Group for the East End, Downs Farm Preserve, 23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. Exchange native plants and seeds. Rain or shine. Free. Information: rewildlongisland.org.

Saturday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m.-noon: Passport through Parks, a family program, Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road. Hike on mostly flat but unpaved path. Receive your passport on your first hike, earn a sticker with every hike. Tickets: $4, general admission; free, children under 3. Reservations required: eventbrite.com, search #NatureEdventure.

Saturday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Recreation Day, in partnership with Peconic Estuary Partnership. Broad Cove Preserve, Overlook Drive, Aquebogue. Rain cancels. Nature-based fun and learning from many program providers; native plants, migrating birds, the return of river otters and more. Reservations required: peconiclandtrust.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 18, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom at Broad Cove Preserve, Overlook Drive, Aquebogue. Access Overlook Drive near railroad crossing next to Edgar Ave and Meeting House Creek road. Bring binoculars and dress warmly. Free. Registration: northforkaudubon.org.

Theater

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 15-16 and 22-23: RFCT’s production of Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!” in the Charles Cardona Auditorium at Riverhead High School. Saturday shows: 7:30 p.m.; Sunday shows: 2 p.m. Proceeds fund Riverhead student scholarships. Tickets: $20, adults; $15, students. Reservations: rfct1985.com.

The written word

Sunday, Nov. 9, 3-4 p.m.: Author talk on “Flying on the Wings of Mercury” by Mitchell Berg, at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Alternate Tuesdays from Aug. 26, 6-8 p.m,: Southold Together gathers at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. A casual, agenda-free opportunity to connect with others who care about a positive, progressive future for Southold Town. To find group, look for American flag. Information: [email protected].

Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Fridays through December, noon-3 p.m.: Greenport Farmers’ Indoor Market at Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market’s annex next to Pip’s, 216 Main St., Greenport. Fresh and preserved produce, cheese, bread, eggs and more.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Through Nov. 9: ‘Autumn Selects,’ an autumnal exhibition featuring warmer earth tones, seasonal light, imaginative bounty and colorful reflections, Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Fridays and Sundays: noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays: noon-7 p.m.; by appointment other days.

Through Nov. 10: ‘Whitney M. Hubbard: 150 Years,’ featuring more than 70 of Hubbard’s impressionist works as well as new paintings by Jeff Lee and Alma Vasquez, Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Exhibit reception Friday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m. Free.

Through Nov. 13: ‘The Worker’ curated by Kelynn Alder, North Fork Arts Center, 211 Front St., Greenport. Collaboration with OLA. Exhibit and sale aimed at allowing a person’s full humanity to be seen, witnessed and honored. Proceeds benefits artists, OLA and NFAC. Opening reception: Saturday, Oct. 18, 5-7 p.m. RSVP: northfork-artscenter.org.

Through November: ‘Beneath the Surface’ art exhibition at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. View selected works by Lisa Baglivi, Dusty Bowl and Garance Werthmüller. Free. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Nov. 2-30: John Wissemann Art Exhibition, Unitarian Universalists of Southold Meeting House, 51900 Main Road. Works of late local artist, former art teacher on display in the foyer. All invited to reception Sunday, Nov. 2, noon; coffee and refreshments served.

Through November, 1-4 p.m.: ‘150 Years of Jewish Community on Long Island,’ the Weathervane Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Historic Torahs, books, documents and artifacts collected around Long Island.

Through November: ‘The Way We See It,’ a collection of varied art by the Peconic Painters, Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library. Mondays-Fridays: 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Artist’s reception Friday, Oct. 17, from 4-6 p.m.; light refreshments served. Free. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through November: ‘Things I Love to Paint,’ exhibit featuring the art of Diane Alec Smith of Cutchogue, in the gallery at Mattituck-Laurel Library. The beauty of quiet creeks, ponds and shoreline of the North Fork. Free. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through Dec. 13: ‘Fluid Patterns: Water and a Changing Climate,’ a new East End Arts juried group exhibit at Andy Tarshis Fine Art Gallery, 133 East Main St., Riverhead. Jurors: Marta Baumiller, Rainer Gross. Opening reception Saturday, Nov. 1, 4-7 p.m.

Oct. 18–Dec. 20: ‘Warp, Weft, Shuttle,’ celebrating 50 years of Long Island handweaving from Paumanok Weavers Guild, the Gish Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum. Opening reception: Saturday, Oct. 18, 1-3 p.m.: includes light refreshments. Tickets: free, members; $5, nonmembers. Registration: 631-727-2881.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

