Riverhead Town seeks public input for nor’easter damage survey

High tides from the Peconic River caused some areas of downtown Riverhead to flood during Oct. 13 nor’easter (Credit: Ana Borruto).

Riverhead residents or business owners impacted by the Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 nor’easter are encouraged to fill out a state survey to report any damages inflicted during the storm.

The storm battered multiple areas throughout Suffolk County with strong winds, heavy rain, flooding, downed trees and power outages. As expected, there was flooding in the usual coastal spots throughout Riverhead, including River Walk picnic area and Grangebel Park.

In order to get a better idea of the severity of the potential nor’easter damage, New York State has developed an online form allowing residents to self-report damages to their homes and/or business.

The information collected through can help state and local officials identify supplemental damages to develop and augment potential requests for available federal assistance programs. The electronic form is sent directly to New York State.

The completion of the form does not guarantee relief funding, it is strictly for information purposes.

Those who are interested in self-reporting damages can fill out the form at tinyurl.com/DamagesSurvey.