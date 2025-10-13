Nor’easter floods coastal areas of Riverhead, heavy surf hits beaches

High tides from the Peconic River caused some areas of downtown Riverhead to flood during Monday’s nor’easter (Credit: Ana Borruto).

North Fork communities were slammed by a nor’easter late Sunday afternoon into Monday. Strong winds and heavy rain brought flooding, downed trees and some power outages to the area.

A coastal flood warning remains in effect throughout the East End until 8 p.m. Monday night, according to the National Weather Service. Residents have been advised not to drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

Riverhead town officials issued a weather and travel advisory warning residents of potential coastal flooding and high winds town-wide. Both are in effect until later this evening.

Flooding up to 2 feet above ground level is possible in vulnerable areas near the waterfront or shoreline, according to the weather advisory. Some portions of downtown Riverhead’s River Walk along the Peconic River were barricaded off due to pooling waters. Other roadways, parking lots and parks in town may also experience inundation.

Residents can expect strong northeast winds, between 25 to possibly 60 mph. Riverhead Town Police urge caution when traveling, as high winds can lead to down trees and powerlines. Always assume downed power lines are energized, and stay away, town officials said.

Some areas of the parking lot along River Walk experienced some flooding due to rising tides. (Credit: Ana Borruto) High winds caused rough surf at local Riverhead beaches, including Iron Pier Beach. (Credit: Ana Borruto) Riverhead officials urge residents driving downtown to not go around the barricades in vulnerable areas. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

High tide is projected around between 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the North Fork, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Breaking waves up to 8 feet high could lead to significant beach erosion and minor damage to waterfront structures near Peconic Bay.

The Cross Sound Ferry cancelled all departures Monday. All of the New London and Orient Point Lighthouse Cruises were cancelled as well.

In case of an emergency, dial 911. Non-emergency calls can contact the Riverhead Police Department directly at 631-727-4500.