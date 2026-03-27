Zoom in to recount stories of the North Fork’s new and old roots

The Schmitt Family will speak as part of the Hallockville Museum Farm event. (Photo Credit: Matt Schmitt courtesy)

Hallockville Museum Farm (6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-5292) is bringing the legacies and lessons from some leaders in local agriculture to the forefront.

The Sidor family, the Schmitt family, Joann Zilnicki, Anthony Scott and representatives from Farrm Wine will share anecdotes of being raised on the farm, family traditions and evolution of the North Fork’s farming landscape.

The upcoming event at Naugles Barn titled North Fork Farmer’s Stories on March 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. has a packed registration list, with residents expressing immense interest since the event’s original date a month ago, postponed because of snow. To meet the demand, Hallockville is offering a zoom stream for those who missed the opportunity to attend in-person.

Though it’s sold out, the meeting will be held on Zoom. Click here to tune in.

“This could not be more mission-oriented for Hallockville,” says Heather Johnson, executive director at Hallockville Museum Farm. “What we try to do as much as possible is promote and preserve the history of agriculture on the North Fork, but to bring it into the present day.”

The Sidor family, who have been farming potatoes on Mattituck’s Oregon Road since 1910, began turning their produce into chips come 2003, expanding from just growing potatoes to processing their own product.

With over 170 years of farming history on Long Island, The Schmitt family currently operates a 175-acre wholesale farm growing sweet corn, root vegetables and leafy greens, plus cut and potted flowers, while operating three retail farm stands. In recent years, their retail has expanded to prepared foods including homemade horseradish, pickled vegetables and dressings.

“It’s nice to be able to share our story and honor all the generations of hardworking farmers in our family that got us here,” says Ashley Schmitt.

Joann Zilnicki, a third generation North Fork farmer, was born and raised in Riverhead and always planned to raise her family on a farm. She is currently at the helm of Zilnicki Farms.

James Wilson, the grandfather of Anthony Scott. Anthony Scott will speak at North Fork Farmer’s Stories. (Photo Credit: Anthony Scott courtesy)

Lifelong East End resident and grandson of James Wilson, 62-year East End farmer, Anthony Scott was raised in the agriculture world and brought his children into it as well when they helped harvest as his grandfather battled cancer. He plans to share his grandfather’s story of moving north from Florida in his early teen years, looking for a better life after his father was hung.

“You can overcome anything and any adversity in life and still have a good life and be happy, no matter what kind of obstacles are in the way,” says Scott. “He became very successful, working hard, and what that did for me — I started a business, and there are not many black-owned businesses here on the East End. My son started a business, and I want to show that if you have the roots in the ground, there’s a way to elevate yourself.”

Rex and Connie Farr founded the organic, biodynamic, chemical free foundation for Farrm Wine in 1985, becoming the first of their kind of vineyard on Long Island.

As for what Rex wants attendees to walk away with, “pay attention to the food they buy, the food they eat, where they buy, the breads that you eat — how are they grown?”

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