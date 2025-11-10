Riverhead PBA organizes Veterans Day tribute outside Calverton National Cemetery

(Credit: file photo)

The Riverhead PBA has stepped up to put on a Veterans Day tribute after the government shutdown forced the Calverton National Cemetery to cancel its annual ceremony.

The gathering is on Tuesday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the main entrance of Calverton National Cemetery on Middle Country Road. Those who want to attend can bring American flags in support of veterans.

“We saw the news articles that the veterans ceremony was canceled due to the shutdown and it did not sit well with many of us,” said Riverhead PBA vice president John Morris, also noting a strong connection between police and the military. “Many of our members are veterans or still active duty at the 106th in Westhampton. This is a very informal way for the men and women of the Riverhead PBA to partner with the Riverhead and Jamesport Fire Departments to show our support,” he added.

Area fire departments are also participating and will be draping a flag over the roadway. Organizers instructed for all civilian vehicles to park on the north side and off of Middle Country Road. This will allow room for police and fire department apparatuses to set up on the south side of the road.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is the federal agency that operates Calverton National Cemetery. It is one of the largest, most active national cemeteries currently overseen by the National Cemetery Administration.

The Calverton National Cemetery is still open to visitors during daylight hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The ongoing government shutdown has reduced workforce at the cemetery, which has impacted grounds maintenance.

In an updated statement, Cyndi Ventura, president of the Support Committee for National Calverton Cemetery, encouraged the community to still make alternative plans to pay respects to veterans.

“The Support Committee regrets the need to cancel the ceremony that had been planned for Veterans Day 2025. Our national cemeteries are shrines to our nation’s heroes and there is special meaning in holding these ceremonies on those sacred grounds,” wrote Ms. Ventura. “However, the most important thing to all of us is that Veterans receive the tributes they have earned through service and sacrifice.”