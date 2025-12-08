The Dish: Mugs on Main serves lavish lattes and twists on favorite dishes 

Kasandra Watkins Schaeffer greets customers with a smile and long list of creatively named food and drink menu items. (Credit: Doug Young)

The Gist

Kasandra Watkins Schaeffer and her husband, Jeff Schaeffer, come from coffee business and food service backgrounds, but in 2023 they started a warm, welcoming place they could call their own. Mugs on Main (33 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-381-0494) is the kind of happy hub every neighborhood should have. Local art cycles through the shop’s walls and Jeff’s mother’s paintings fill the back portion of the space. The Schaeffers have curated a certain Central Perk meets craft espresso cocktail feel at the Main Street spot, with leather couches and a long list of signature lattes.

The Vibe

Combining classic and eclectic coffee shop vibes, Mugs is at once a caffeine-fueled study center, first-date locale and delicious drop-in to fuel an otherwise trying day. It’s impossible to wear a frown here thanks to the bright decor, colorfully written blackboard menus and string lights that add a cozy feel all four seasons. There’s varying drop-in community fun on the roster each week, too, like open mic night, trivia and bingo, plus Friday ladies’ night special deals and a daily happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Food

Morning bites, with lots of eggs, bacon, handheld selections and sides, are served from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come midmorning, more lunch-centric options become available, including sandwiches and flatbreads. Sweets are in store as well, plus a long lineup of coffees, teas, espresso drinks and refreshers, many sporting fun seasonal titles with the option for add-ons like the shop’s homemade syrups for an extra-flavorful punch. Many of the pastries, desserts and snacks are sourced from local vendors, but much of what’s served is created in the kitchen just left of the coffee bar.

Croissant Sandwich

A pastry-rific twist on a Long Island staple, the buttery croissant wonderfully complements the crispy bacon and smooth fried egg. American cheese adds a salty, savory touch to the otherwise simple sandwich.

French Toast The base of this classic dish is made with a crispy croissant, so expect a lighter, flakier texture to this always-fun carby meal. Strawberries, syrup and powdered sugar add a just-right hit of childhood nostalgia.

Avocado Toast A health queen or king’s dream, lightly mashed avocado, greens and chunky salsa pack a subtly peppery taste. Served over a thick slice of sourdough and toasted just enough to add support to the toppings, this tasty option is still soft enough to make a satisfying bite.

Broken BEC Presentation is everything with this deconstructed dish, which sees cheesy scrambled eggs topped with crispy bacon packed inside a big mug and served with toast. The fun scoop-up twist on the beloved breakfast sandwich makes it even more appetizing.

Rancheros Wrap Mugs on Main’s bestselling breakfast is all wrapped up: scrambled eggs, cheese, beans, greens, avocado, salsa and sour cream come together in this slightly smoky and hardy handheld. Creamy avocado and sour cream partner with salty cheese to contrast fabulously against the bitter greens and acidic sweet salsa.

