Blotter: Four arrested on outstanding warrants

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests during the week from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13:

Randall Holman of Shirley, 29; Sean Glogg of Riverhead, 27; and Tony Sims of Riverhead, 66; and Emari Robinson of Riverhead, 21, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Martin Cruzvazquez of Riverhead, 50, was arrested for alleged endangering the welfare of a child.

Dawn Mazzio of Rocky Point, 63, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Stephen Brandi of Selden, 44; and Riverhead residents Elver Velasquez Jeronimo, 21; Aaron Hartmann, 36; and Lawrence Conner, 33, were arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Mr. Hartmann and Clayton James of Riverhead, 46, were arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Anabel Boch Gomez of Flanders, 33; William Wilkinson of Ridge, 42; Dana Rabadi of Oceanside, 53; Iazaya Carrasco of Selden, 18; and Endrell Oliver of Commack, 57, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Luke Spindler of Riverhead, 46, was arrested for alleged obstruction of government administration.

Edwin Sebastian Felix of Flanders, 21, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.