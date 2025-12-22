Blood drives to bring in the New Year

Box Pickleball Container & Bar (Credit: Stephanie Villani)

A total of six blood drives will be held in and around Riverhead during the month of January. They are as follows:

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, from noon to 6 p.m., community members can start the year by participating in Box Pickleball Container Bar & Kitchen’s blood drive, located at 605 Old Country Road in Riverhead.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, go to nybc.org.

Enaya Rollins is holding a blood drive Saturday, Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the studio of Living Water Church, 24 Shade Tree Lane in Riverhead.

Also on Saturday, Jan. 10, the Flanders Fire Department and Flanders Riverside Northampton Community Association will host yet another blood drive in the Meeting Room of 19 Firehouse Lane, Flanders.

As part of her Bat Mitzvah project, Sophia Kolsin will host a blood drive Monday, Jan. 19, at 655 Flanders Road, Riverhead, in the Southampton Room.

On Thursday, Jan. 29, from 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., the Town of Riverhead will be hosting a blood drive in the basement Town Hall, located at 4 W. Second St. in Riverhead.

Finally, on Friday, Jan. 30, from 1 to 7 p.m., Manorville Fire Department will host a blood drive in their meeting room located at Manorville Firehouse, 14 Silas Carter Road, Manorville.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, go to nybc.org.

Each of the above drives gives donors the opportunity to donate either whole blood or double red blood cells. The New York Blood Center recommends first-time donors to select a whole blood donation appointment.

In order to be eligible to donate blood, eat and hydrate well beforehand, bring photo ID, feel good and be symptom-free, and meet the minimum weight requirements of 110 lbs. Donors must also be 17 or older, or 16 with parental consent. To see additional eligibility requirements, go to nybc.org.

