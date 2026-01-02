Riverhead couple welcomes first baby born at Stony Brook University Hospital in 2026

A Riverhead couple rang in the new year with a very special bundle of joy — the first baby born at Stony Brook University Hospital after the calendar turned to 2026.

Mariela Enriquez Flores and Jose Ramirez welcomed their first child, Liam Ramirez-Enriquez, at 8:23 a.m. on New Year’s Day, hospital officials announced.

The healthy baby boy weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

Mariela Enriquez Flores andJose Ramirez welcome their first child, Liam Ramirez-Enriquez. (Credit: Stony Brook Medicine courtesy photo)

“The purest love has just arrived with your little heartbeat, Liam,” the beaming parents said in a statement released by the hospital.

The baby was delivered by a medical team led by Drs. Julia Xavier, Dana Masand and Diana Calero-Kunda, with assistance from registered nurse Meaghan Maggio.

The healthy baby boy weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. (Credit: Stony Brook Medicine courtesy photo)

Hospitals across the region traditionally recognize the first babies born each year as symbols of new beginnings.