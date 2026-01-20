Riverhead dodges sewage spill into Peconic, inspectors find

The old sewage pipe runs parallel to the new one, with both to soon be encased in cement. (Credit: courtesy photo)

It’s not the Peew-conic River after all.

State environmental officials said Tuesday they found no evidence that raw sewage reached the Peconic River following a sewer pipe break during construction at a downtown Riverhead apartment complex last week.

The finding contradicts initial reports that up to 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater had spilled into the waterway on Jan. 14, prompting a county health advisory that warned residents to stay out of the river.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said the sewage was discharged “to the ground in the vicinity of the pipe break” when a lateral pulled away from a sewer main during construction at the Heatherwood apartment complex — a 165-unit development at 203-213 East Main St., between Riverview Lofts and the East End Arts campus.

Heavy machinery is visible near site of broken pipe at the future Heatherwood apartment complex on East Main Street. (Credit: Edward Glazarev)

“DEC staff did not observe any evidence of sewage impact to the Peconic River nor any nuisance odors during inspections of the area last week,” the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

The Suffolk County Health Department’s precautionary advisory urging residents to avoid recreational activities in the tidal portion of the Peconic River east of Grangebel Park remains in effect, however. County health officials did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday about whether the advisory would be lifted.

On Monday, Jan. 19, bulldozers from the town were back working at the site where the nearly 100-year-old pipe broke, according to a contractor for the developer.

The spill occurred around 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 near the back of the Heatherwood construction site, which abuts the river. The discharge lasted approximately 45 minutes until workers activated a bypass pump, according to the DEC.

At a Town Board work session the following day, sewer district superintendent Tim Allen said contractors working on encasing a sewer main on the property noticed the wastewater leaking into the ground.

New apartment complex overlooks the Peconic River and the River Walk. (Credit: Edward Glazarev)

“There was no cleanup because it saturated into the ground,” Mr. Allen said at last week’s work session. “It was still nice, clean groundwater going out into the river, no smell, no odor.”

The initial confusion stemmed from a DEC alert posted to the state’s sewage pollution reporting website, which said the untreated wastewater “flowed into the Peconic River for about 45 minutes.” The agency’s follow-up statement this week indicated its inspectors found no evidence to support that.

The state agency said the town has agreed to set up bypass pumps prior to any sewer replacement work for the remainder of the infrastructure project “to ensure no future accidental releases.”

“DEC’s investigation is ongoing,” the agency said. “DEC will continue to monitor conditions to ensure protection of public health and the environment.”

Any health-related questions or updates about the advisory should be directed to the Suffolk County Health Department, the DEC said.

Town Supervisor Jerry Halpin and representatives from Peconic Baykeeper, a local environmental advocacy group, did not respond to requests for comment.