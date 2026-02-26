Community Calendar of Events: Feb. 26, 2026

The fundraiser will take place at Twin Fork Beer Co. in Riverhead. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister file photo)

Film

Thursday, Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m.: Third annual ‘Black History on Screen: Media Mavens’ at The Suffolk theater, 118 East Main St., Riverhead. Honoring Thema Ponton, award-winning News 12 Long Island anchor. Includes film screening of “Mr. Soul,” with a discussion moderated by Mark “MK” McLaughlin. Sponsored by The Suffolk and Riverhead Lions Club. Tickets $10: thesuffolk.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Feb. 28, 7-10 p.m.: ‘Let’s Make Some Noise’ Dance Party at Southold American Legion Hall, 51655 Main Road, Southold. Music by DJ Phil; cash bar and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit the legion’s veterans support initiatives. Participants must be 21 or older. Tickets: $20, in advance; $25, at the door. Registration: humantix.com.

Thursday, March 12, 3:30-4:30 and 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Corned Beef & Cabbage takeout dinners from East End Lions Club Foundation and Ammirati’s of Love Lane in Mattituck. Choice of corned beef and cabbage or chicken parmesan; salad, bread, dessert included. Tickets $30: 631-745-2437. Proceeds to support the Guide Dog Foundation, Canine Companions, American Vet Dogs and local needs.

Lectures

Thursday, Feb, 26, 1 p.m.: Discussion of “The Lady Lighthouse Keeper” with author Mary Korpi, Southold Historical Museum Maple Lane campus, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Learn the history of Horton Point lighthouse. Part one of Southold Historical Museum’s Winter Lecture Series. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Saturday, March 7, 1 p.m.: ‘Long Island Women in the Revolution’ with Natalie Naylor, Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Limited space. Tickets: free, members; $8, non-members. Includes light refreshments. Registration, prepayment required: 631-727-2881.

Monday, March 9, noon: ‘Estate Planning Tools for Family Caregivers’ with Britt Burner of Burner Prudenti Law, P.C. in the Caregivers Center at Peconic Bay Medical Center, 1 Heroes Way, Riverhead. The importance of estate planning. Free. Registration required: [email protected].

Music

Friday, Feb. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, sponsored by Friends of the Library. Bring your instruments, tapping feet and listening ears! Participants of all ages, styles of acoustic music, and levels of ability, along with audience members, are welcome.

Saturday, March 7, 3 p.m.: Concert pianist Anne Taffel performs at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Featuring compositions by Beethoven, Hayden and Ravel. Light refreshments. Free. Information: 631-477-0660.

Saturday, March 7, 7:30 p.m.: ‘Voices of Vision,’ honoring legendary women who have shaped and continue to shape the landscape of jazz, Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Featuring bassist Iris Ornig, tenor and soprano sax player Ada Rovatti, baritone sax player Lo Wood, pianist Cecelia Coleman and more. Tickets $20: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m.: Bob Morris Irish Band at North Shore Public Library, 250 Route 25A, Shoreham. Traditional Irish music: lively jigs and reels, bouncy hornpipes and polkas, and contemplative airs and planxties. All played on traditional instruments. Free. Registration required: northshorepubliclibrary.org.

The natural world

Friday, March 6, 5-6:30 p.m.: Friday Evening Birders with John Turner at North Fork Preserve, 5330 Sound Ave., Aquebogue. Search for American woodcocks and observe their fascinating mating displays. A memorable experience for birders of all levels. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group hosted by Family Service League, Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Funded by Suffolk County Office for the Aging. Registration required: Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. A mix of local vendors offering the best in fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through February: ‘New Paintings’ by Alan Bull, at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Former artist-in-residence at Orient’s William Steeple Davis House 1996-98. Artist reception Sunday, Feb. 8, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the library Art Gallery. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through February: ‘Lost and Found,’ featuring artists Scott Bluedorn, Darlene Charneco, Erica-Lynn Huberty and Rochelle Kyrk, in the Upstairs Gallery of Cutchogue New Suffolk Public Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Found and created source materials inspiring reflection on our past, present and future.

Through March 7: ‘In Motion,’ featuring over 140 participating artists, held across two East End Arts gallery spaces: 133 East Main St., Riverhead, and 11 West Main St., Riverhead. Part of annual Elizabeth Richard Memorial Members’ Show. Variety of mediums. Information: eastendarts.org.

Through March 29: MLK Portrait Project 2026 featuring works by Long Island high school students and presented by East End Arts & Humanities Council, at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through March: “Three Sisters”: Lee Cleary, Ann Romeo and Patricia Olstad, in the Lucy Hallock Folk room at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. A collection of acrylics, watercolors and fiber art of landscapes and whimsy. Artist’s reception Sunday, March 1, from 2-4 p.m. Light refreshments served. All are welcome. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through April 11: ‘Sparkling Through Adversity: Depression Glass of the 1930s,’ Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: free, members; $5, adult non-members; $3, non-member seniors over 60; $1, children 17 and under. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

March 1-Aug. 22: “Visions of Freedom,” a multimedia America250 exhibit by Women Sharing Art Inc., in the Gish Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Opening reception Saturday, March 14, 1-3 p.m. Light refreshments served. Tickets: free, members; $5, non-members. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

