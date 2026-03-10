Riverhead Business Improvement District hires executive director

New BIDMA executive director Melissa Martin is flanked by vice president Wendy Weiss of the East End Arts & Humanities Council to her left and president Gary Hygom of The Suffolk Theater. (Credit: courtesy photo)

The Riverhead Business Improvement District Management Association appointed Melissa Martin as its new executive director Tuesday.

Ms. Martin plans to use her background in marketing and community-focused strategy to serve as a link between businesses and local partners, aligning with BIDMA’s view of Riverhead as the “nexus of the twin forks.”

“Riverhead has such a unique energy and potential, and I’m excited to help amplify what makes this downtown special,” Ms. Martin said.

Ms. Martin will lead the advancement of BIDMA’s mission to promote a vibrant, thriving downtown Riverhead. Her appointment comes on the heels of the recent sale of the historic Vail Levitt theater and the temporary move of the East End Arts Council to make room for the $32.6 million Town Square project.

“We are thrilled to welcome her to the Riverhead BIDMA. Her leadership will be instrumental as we support the many businesses on Main Street while driving bold efforts to revitalize the district,” said BIDMA boss Gary Hygom, who is also the president of the Suffolk Theater.

Riverhead Town Councilwoman Joann Waski echoed Mr. Hygom’s excitement about the new hire.

“I am confident that Ms. Martin will prove to be an asset to the Business Improvement District. I anticipate great things to come with Hygom, [Eric] Weiss and Martin at the helm,” she said, referring to BID leadership.

Established in 1991, the BID finances supplemental services and programs beyond those the local government provides. It is a special taxing district paid by businesses owners within the district. It aims to increase customer activity and foot traffic in the historic downtown area.