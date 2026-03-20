Teens to jazz up Jamesport Meeting House on April 2

Horns will sing, guitars will strum and the steady pulse of drums will ring out from Jamesport Meeting House on Thursday, April 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. as part of the 2026 Music Masters Jazz Concert.

The event, presented by East End Arts Council and sponsored by music enthusiasts Harlan and Olivia Fischer, features music made by teen students part of the Music Masters Intensive Program. Olivia Foschi, accompanied by Bill Smith, will direct the performance.

The program itself is a six-week, tuition-free music bootcamp for students from seventh to 12th grade. It accepts musicians of all instruments, as well as vocalists. Those interested get to work with like-minded peers interested in music and with a professional musician and educator to further their craft.

All the training culminates in a concert showcasing the students’ dedication, such as the one being performed at Jamesport Meeting House in two weeks.

General admission tickets cost $20. Premium seating tickets cost $25. Those under 18 can jam out for free. All proceeds from the event’s ticket sales support the East End Arts Council music scholarship fund.

For more information, visit the East End Arts Council website. To register and buy tickets for the performance, click here.