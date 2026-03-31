Photos: 12th annual Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day parade

The 2026 Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade stepped off Saturday, March 28. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

East End Emerald Society finished its Celtic celebrations strong with the 12th annual Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 28. Brian Stark, co-owner of Sandy Pond Links with deep roots in Riverhead, was this year’s parade grand marshal, having grown up in Riverhead and lived in the area for the last 25 years.

Once the marchers were finished and the bagpipes and drums were put away, there was a family-friendly after-party following the parade at the George Young Community Center. Parade-goers enjoyed live music from the 12X Ultimate Party Rock & Dance Cover Band, a variety of food trucks and face painting.

Jeremy Garretson photos