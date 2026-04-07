Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann expected to plead guilty in Riverhead court

Alleged Gilgo serial killer Rex Heuermann, center, inside courtroom at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Thursday, July 30, 2024. His attorney, Michael J. Brown, is at left. (James Carbone/Newsday photo)

A Riverhead courtroom will take center stage Wednesday, April 8, as accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is expected to plead guilty in a stunning turn in a closely watched murder case.

A court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. before State Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei at the Arthur M. Cromarty Court Complex, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

The alleged serial killer has maintained his innocence in the murders of up to seven women in a case that has gripped the nation for more than a decade — spawning documentaries and even a Netflix series, “Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer.”

Rumors of a potential plea deal have swirled for weeks, but officials have declined to comment on the scope.

Alleged Gilgo killer Rex A. Heuermann pleads not guilty in the indictment of the killing of Valerie Mack at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Dec. 17, 2024. (file photo)

Mr. Heuermann of Massapequa Park, 60, was arrested in July 2023 outside his Manhattan office and charged in a series of killings spanning nearly two decades.

Prosecutors allege he is responsible for the deaths of seven women, including the so-called “Gilgo Four,” whose remains were discovered along Ocean Parkway in 2010 and 2011.

In 2024, prosecutors expanded the case with additional charges, including the killing of Valerie Mack, whose remains were found in Manorville and later near Gilgo Beach, the Riverhead News-Review previously reported.

Investigators have cited DNA evidence, cellphone data and digital records they say link Heuermann to multiple victims.

A trial in the case had been expected later this year. Any guilty plea would likely avert a lengthy trial and could bring a measure of resolution to families who have waited years for answers.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney is expected to speak at about 2 p.m. at the Suffolk County Police Academy in Brentwood, joined by family members of the victims, according to the DA’s office.

Heavy media interest is expected, with seating in the Riverhead courtroom limited on a first-come, first-served basis and a livestream of the proceedings available in an adjacent courtroom, officials said.