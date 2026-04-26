Blotter: Two arrested for alleged DWI last week

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from April 12 to April 18, 2026.

Tiara Thompson of Calverton, 21; Felisa Elias Chaj of Mastic, 48; and James Croughan of Riverhead, 72, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Luis Sanic Espana of Riverhead, 29; Maureen Sidor of Mattituck, 45; Magdaleno Bonilla of Mexico, 27; and Santos Miguel Miguel of Manorville, 27, were arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Chaki Ligon of Riverhead, 42, and Sarah McCormick of North Babylon, 28, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Mia Lemus of Riverhead, 19, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Maureen Sidor of Mattituck, 45, and Joseph Newman of Santiago, Chile, 37, were arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Sebastian Liscano of Riverhead, 27, was arrested on two arrest warrants.

Josue Flores-Tejeda of Riverhead, 24, was arrested for alleged trespass and on a bench warrant.

Joel Rodney of Riverhead, 46, was arrested for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.