East End Arts reimagined: plans unveiled for redesigned campus

East End Arts is envisioning a more open, accessible and connected campus on East Main Street, with new features like a pavilion for exhibitions and events (courtesy photo).

East End Arts is entering a new era.

The art council’s home on East Main Street in downtown Riverhead is under construction. However, recently revealed conceptual plans hope to bring modernity to the existing historical landscape of its downtown campus.

Wendy Weiss, executive director of the East End Arts and Humanities Council, and Wayne Norbeck, co-founder of DXA Studio, met with the Riverhead Town Board on Thursday to discuss what the future holds for the historic campus on East Main Street as the Town Square redevelopment is underway.

“I know what this place has been, and I also see what it can be,” Ms. Weiss said. “It’s about the preservation — the preservation of the historical buildings, the preservation of arts and culture here in downtown. Since I got here, I’ve been calling it the ‘Parks District of the East End,’ because I believe it can be that and this is all moving closer to that direction.”

The East End Arts campus on East Main Street in downtown Riverhead (Ana Borruto photo).

The property sits between the J. Petrocelli five-story hotel-condominium and Heatherwood development, both currently under construction. It contains two centerpieces within the “bathtub” of the campus — the pre-1870 Benjamin House at 141 Main St. and 1840s Davis Corwin house at 133 Main St. Both buildings are on the National Register of Historic Preservation, as well as the Downtown Riverhead Historic District.

Both structures are slated to be repositioned and elevated to meet the sidewalk on Main Street to protect from any future flooding. At the same time, the goal is to make the campus more accessible, visible and connected. Aside from the standout buildings, there is also the carriage house, the 1821 red Fresh Pond schoolhouse, and barn. These will also be elevated as part of the town’s larger flood mitigation efforts surrounding the Town Square project.

Buildings will also shift around a bit, planners said. The Corwin House is going to move slightly east closer to the Main Street border to accommodate an access road to the proposed hotel. Benjamin House will mainly stay in its place.

The carriage house will rotate 180 degrees and settle behind the Benjamin House, while the barn trades places and sits behind the Corwin house. The schoolhouse will move more east on the property as well, further away from the Peconic River side.

The proposed East End Arts layout allows for ADA-compliant access from the sidewalk and between buildings, expanded landscaped areas and gardens, flexible outdoor gathering space and a formal route through the campus. The southern portion of the site is also being planned for future outdoor performances with a possible amphitheater.

“The goal really here is to continue to have this open space between the Corwin House and the Benjamin House, which is the current sort of framing of the site, and we want to maintain that,” Mr. Norbeck said. “But, then to think of almost like a quad [and] in almost like a college campus kind of situation.”

Conceptual images of the revisioned East End Arts campus (courtesy photos).



An exciting new building East End Arts is proposing is an “iconic” open pavilion, which would serve as more spaces for exhibitions and events. Mr. Norbeck also told town officials the hope is to connect the Benjamin House to the carriage house with an elevator to enhance accessibility. If the opportunity presents itself, planners also would like to expand the Corwin House further south.

“As wonderful as it is having that large campus with all those buildings, it was a challenge operationally to be managing them at such a distance,” Ms. Weiss said. “I especially love the accessibility building, I think that really opens up a lot and it’s a very smart way to have one elevator to access two buildings and bridge the educational programs.”

Councilman Bob Kern expressed his excitement for the newly envisioned East End Arts campus.

“With the quality of the art that’s going in there, these buildings match that quality,” Mr. Kern said. “It’s very difficult in the older buildings, with lower ceilings, to really appreciate the art that’s there…I love the idea of the flexible space.”

Dawn Thomas, the town’s community development administrator, said the next step would be to issue a request for proposals, or RFP, from a construction engineer to design the move of the buildings.

“I think it would be a short window and it’s really for the engineering piece,” Ms. Thomas explained. “The bid would be to hire to build, which would be probably a moving company that does the moving — they have to follow the plans, lift the buildings up, support them, bring the fill in and then the rest of it has to happen from there.”

Councilwoman Joann Waski agreed the short RFP time would be a “no brainer.”

“I think that this campus is going to be beautiful, and I think that it’s something that downtown has always needed and something that the East End Arts is going to be so proud of when this is complete,” Ms. Waski said. “It’s going to bring new life to these buildings, to the campus, and people are going to be drawn to this from all over.”

For now, East End Arts is temporarily operating out of Riverhead Town’s Annex Building at 206 Griffing Ave. The buildout of the group’s temporary gallery space at 48 West Main St. started recently, which will host the signature DETOUR VII summer exhibition on June 13. The Mosaic Festival is also coming up on May 31 at the Riverhead Town Hall campus.

“We want to keep things going, we’re not just sitting idly,” Ms. Weiss said. “We want to keep it moving and shaking…I like change, I think change is good.”