Riverhead woman receives third service dog from Canine Companions

Johanna Benthal, center, was united with her new companion, Thomas, on May 15. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

For Riverhead resident Johanna Benthal, a service dog is more than a companion. It is independence, confidence and a bridge to a world that does not always know how to approach her.

That bond has been built over more than two decades with Canine Companions, a California-based nonprofit that placed Ms. Benthal with her first service dog in 2004 and, on May 15, officially handed her the leash to her third: a Goldador named Thomas.

Ms. Benthal, 29, lives on a small farm with her parents, raising chickens, goats and bees. She also lives with Cerebral Cavernous Malformation 3 — or CCM 3 — a genetic mutation that causes severe vascular lesions — and hydrocephalus, an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain’s cavities.

“Canine Companions is so much a part of our family,” her mother, Eileen, told the Riverhead News-Review during the organization’s ceremony in Medford last Friday. “They’ve made a huge difference in all of our lives.”

Thomas is Ms. Benthal’s third service dog. She received her first, Taffy, in 2004, followed by Ray in 2014.

Ms. Benthal has undergone more than 100 surgeries, most of them involving her brain. Each time she goes to the hospital, her companion goes with her. The dogs accompany her to doctor’s appointments, and Ray was able to alert people if she had a seizure, even though it is not an “official” task the dog learns.

Thomas was just as excited to see Ms. Benthal. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Thomas will stay at Ms. Benthal’s side, helping with tasks such as holding baskets, picking up dropped items, collecting eggs on the farm and much more.

“At this point, Johanna has much more limited use of her hands, and she’s in a wheelchair now, which she’s been in for about three years,” her mother said. “So, retrieving items around the house will be very, very helpful for her. She also has a very busy life at home; she has a farm and she is the founder of our local nonprofit called Johanna’s Hope.”

The nonprofit invites adults with disabilities to come to the Benthal home once a week for art and nature on the farm.

The dogs offer something perhaps even more valuable than physical assistance, though. Ms. Benthal, who can’t speak much, gave two words when asked what the dogs mean to her: “social bridge.”

“I’m really glad she articulated that,” her mother said. “We saw, over the last three years, that in not having a dog by her side out in public, it was amazing how people don’t make eye contact. But with a dog, people will approach her more.”

Ms. Benthal also volunteers at Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio’s office, where her mother is a legislative aide. Typically, the dogs are slowly eased into larger events with their families, but that wasn’t possible with Thomas.

The day after getting him, Ms. Benthal was recognized at Assemblywoman Giglio’s Women of Distinction event in Riverhead. Thomas was thrust into action immediately.

The Benthals working with Thomas. (Courtesy Canine Companions)

The Benthals had met Thomas before the ceremony and worked with him and his trainer, Robin Liberty, to make sure he knew exactly what he’d have to do.

One by one, families were called to the stage and given their newest member, with no shortage of hugs and tears. When the Benthals walked up and were handed Thomas’ leash, the puppy seemed just as happy to see them.

For Ms. Liberty, the ceremony was emotional, too.

“You take these dogs, and you don’t really know what they’re going to become at the very beginning,” she said. “You work with them for six months, and to see them come out at the end as a service dog who’s really going to change someone’s life is super meaningful and makes everything we do worth it.”

The years of being connected to Canine Companions have allowed the Benthals to make an impact on others as well, including raising eight puppies for the organization. They’ve also made lifelong connections with its volunteers.

Laura Ann Dubecky has seen many of these ceremonies, having been with Canine Companions for nearly 32 years. She’s trained more than 1,000 dogs, including Taffy — connecting her with the Benthals for more than 20 of those years. No matter how many she’s worked with or seen, the impact stays with her.

“Giving back to society, being part of a better world, working with people, working with dogs; it really is wonderful,” she said shortly before she went on stage to welcome families. “It’s what I live for.”