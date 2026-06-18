North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: June 18, 2026.

House of the Week:

This “expansive” cedar shake home occupies a double lot fronting Peconic Bay, with a protected dock. Designed to embrace its setting, it offers five bedrooms, 4.5 baths and living spaces with abundant natural light that blend elegance with comfort and functionality.

Location: Southold

Price: $6,550,000

Broker: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, Cutchogue, 631-734-5439

Real Estate Transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 10, 2026.

Aquebogue (11931)

Halpin Living Trust to Rosa Guichay & Christian Faican, 29 Linda Avenue (600-85-2-51) (R) $670,000

Calverton (11933)

Martin & Patricia Sendlewski to William & Heather Bluemel, 43 Southfield Road (600-79-1-15.010) (R) $786,000

Greenport (11944)

Cheryl Vogel to Elaine Santos, 416 West Street (1001-4-1-27) (R) $725,000

Bluebird Farmstead Greenport LLC to Brecknock Hall Foundation Inc, 2365 Route 25 (1000-35-1-27.003) (V) $675,000

Estate of Cynthia Smith to Dorothy Beatty, 318 Monsell Place (1001-2-2-21) (R) $550,000

Laurel (11948)

David & Elizabeth Commander to NoFo DM Group LLC, 585 Franklinville Road (1000-125-2-1.026) (V) $465,000

Mattituck (11952)

Gary Zaremba to Tower Barn LLC, 880 West Mill Road (1000-106-9-13) (R) $1,235,000

Estate of Anita Vassil to Salvatore & Angela Posillico, 495 Rochelle Place (1000-144-4-11) (R) $525,000

Riverhead (11901)

Patricia Sarubbi to Pedro Hernandez & Antonia Rojano, 725 West Main Street (600-124-4-19) (R) $848,000

Patricia Bracht to William Theroux, 67 Stoneleigh Drive (600-82.04-1-27) (R) $600,000

Shelter Island (11964)

Gary Sher Trust to Adam Brenneman & Julia Jackson, 116 South Midway Road (700-23-1-39.001) (R) $3,250,000

Robin & Kenneth Lewis to Gerald Schwenk, 106 South Ferry Road (700-23-2-95.008) (R) $2,250,000

Southold (11971)

Estate of Harriet Donopria to Lightside Realty Corp, 3635 Old North Road (1000-51-2-4.001) (V) $1,500,000

Jeremy & Andrice Gittler to Celine Mo & Adrian Adamkovic, 2120 Brigantine Drive (1000-79-4-22) (R) $1,150,000

Andrew Kurita & Alexis Barr to Jessie Wallen, 385 Cottage Place (1000-62-3-17) (R) $899,000

Mark & Karen Lesko to Michael McLoughlin & Alice Pesce, 920 Pine Neck Road (1000-70-8-19) (R) $877,500

Lynnore Schwarz to John & Cynthia Succoso, 500 Meadow Court Apt 28G (1000-87.01-1-28) (R) $865,000

Michael Logan to Robert Daly, 335 Town Harbor Terrace (1000-66-1-25.001) (V) $700,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)