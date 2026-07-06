Jamesport Fire Department Bazaar and Parade returns July 14-18 with rides, fireworks and tradition

The Jamesport Bazaar and Parade put on by the Jamesport Fire Department. (Courtesy credit: Jamesport Fire Department Facebook)

The smell of sausage and peppers, the glow of carnival lights and the sound of sirens from visiting fire departments will once again fill Jamesport next month during the 71st annual bazaar and parade.

The five-day tradition, hosted by the Jamesport Fire Department, will be held July 14-18 at the George Young Community Center field and grounds.

“Expect a classic Long Island volunteer fire department carnival,” said Jamesport Fire Department Chief Dan Doroski. “You’ll find rides, games, traditional carnival food, the department’s famous sausage and pepper heroes, a large parade featuring fire departments from around the region and a fireworks finale. It’s family-oriented, busy and has a strong small-town community atmosphere.”

Newton Shows is the new company providing rides for this year’s event. Attendees can also look forward to several improvements, along with the return of fan favorites such as the dunk tank.

“[Newton Shows] will bring better rides and a new atmosphere,” Mr. Doroski said. “We will also have a new fireworks company, Special FX Wizard Fireworks. Everything is electric and will be a more enjoyable experience.”

The “small-town community atmosphere” is built on months of preparation by fire department volunteers. Fire departments and EMS agencies from across the island come out for one of the North Fork’s longest-running summer traditions.

Departments expected to participate in this summer’s parade include Shelter Island EMS, FNVAC, Riverhead Fire Department, Mattituck Fire Department, Cutchogue Fire Department, Sag Harbor Fire Department, East Quogue FD, Manorville Fire Department, East Marion Fire Department, Southold Fire Department and Flanders Fire Department.

(Courtesy of Jamesport Fire Department)

“The parade honors fire and EMS agencies across the region and serves as a gathering point for neighboring departments,” Mr. Doroski said. “Participation by departments from outside the immediate area reflects the strong mutual aid relationships and camaraderie that exist among volunteer fire departments on Long Island.”

While visitors see the rides, food and parade, much of what has sustained the tradition for more than seven decades happens behind the scenes.

Preparations include coordinating ride and game operators, procuring food and staffing concessions, organizing parade logistics and traffic control, planning fireworks and safety measures, preparing the grounds, overseeing setup and cleanup, and coordinating with visiting fire departments and EMS agencies.

Parade schedule (subject to change):

7/14 Tuesday: Opens at 6 p.m.

Opening night

7/15 Wednesday: Opens at 6 p.m. — Parade

Parade down Main Road

Food booth open

Rides & games

7/16 Thursday: Opens at 6 p.m.

Bracelet night

Unlimited rides

Sausage & pepper heroes

7/17 Friday: Opens at 6 p.m.

Deep-fried treats

Rides & games

Family night fun

7/18 Saturday: Opens at 5 p.m. — Fireworks

Extended hours

Full food booth

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit the Jamesport Fire Department website.