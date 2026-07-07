Riverhead 10U softball wins first district title in over a decade

The Riverhead girls’ softball team poses with its Championship banner, after an 8-2 win against East Hampton. (Credit: George Faella)

As soon as Calleigh Conlan’s final softball pitch was called strike three in the 10-and-under District-36 Little League World Series Championship on Thursday at Red Creek Park in Hampton Bays, tears poured down from the players to the coaches. It was as if they had just lost.

But with the 8-2 victory over East Hampton Little League, Riverhead won its first district championship since 2014.

“Happy tears,” Riverhead head coach Courtney Schaudel said, as she wiped back her own tears. “I love nothing more in life than coaching these girls. We finally did it. We made it to this game three years in a row, and we finally did it.”

Many of the girls on the team have been on this World Series team for three years in a row, starting as 8-year-olds, and to see the relief on their faces that the ball finally rolled their way showed how much they invested in this moment.

“We practice really hard,” Schaudel said. “We’re out there most of the days trying to get better. They’re just one of the most coachable groups. They buy into what we’re telling them. They’re learning, they’re growing. It’s all them. It’s all the effort and showing up to every practice, not giving excuses. They wanted this.”

Mia Rispoli set the tone from the pitcher’s circle from the start. She was dominant and never lost control of her pitches or the game. Over four innings, Rispoli struck out 10 batters and allowed only two unearned runs.

“Mia is amazing,” Schaudel said. “She’s had a four-day fever, and she still wasn’t good yesterday. So for her to come out today and do what she did is incredible.”

George Faella photos

1 | 6 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Ahna Redfield drives an infield single. (Credit: George Faella) Riverhead relief pitcher Calleigh Conlan delivers a pitch. (Credit: George Faella) Riverhead catcher Harley Cannon puts the tag on an East Hampton player for the out at home plate. (Credit: George Faella) Riverhead’s Mia Rispoli delivers a pitch. (Credit: George Faella) Riverhead pitcher Mia Rispoli grabs the East Hampton fly ball for the out. (Credit: George Faella) Harley Cannon connects for a three RBI double. (Credit: George Faella)

The bats were led by Harley Cannon, who just could not be stopped at the plate. The catcher crushed every ball that came into her space. Cannon batted 3-for-3, including a three-RBI double in the bottom of the third inning.

“Harley was thinking about moving on from softball before this season,” Schaudel said. “But she decided to come back, and all she has done is be the best hitter in our lineup day in and day out. She was our spine today.”

Carina Caputo connected on a big-time single late in the game, and Alexis Gatz had an RBI single as well. Lyanna Cruz had two runs scored in the No. 2 spot.

But when the game had to be put away, Schaudel went to Conlan, her closer.

“She was pitching in relief in this game last year, and we just couldn’t get over the finish line,” Schaudel said. “So this was a full circle moment for her to be able to get a chance to do it again, and she did it.”

Conlan, who had tremendous velocity from the circle, struck out six batters in the final two frames to seal the deal.

The victory advanced Riverhead to the sectionals in St. James, where they defeated Smithtown 5-3 on Sunday in the the double-elimination tournament.

“We’re looking forward to just keeping the train rolling,” Schaudel said. “This for some of us was like, can we finally do this, an overcoming moment. Which is one of the coolest things you can have as an athlete and coach. But ultimately they’re just a great group of kids that enjoy playing together and want to keep playing together. So we have no choice but to keep winning.”