Tesla Science Center to dedicate new visitor center after Wardenclyffe fire

Construction on a new visitor center at the Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe began Sept. 5. (Credit: Courtesy Alina Wilczynski)

Nikola Tesla’s historic Shoreham lab will mark a major step in its recovery Saturday with the dedication of a new visitor center nearly three years after a devastating fire.

The project broke ground last September on the 2,200-square-foot building that will serve as a “preview center” for the larger Wardenclyffe campus. The new Eugene Sayan Visitor Center will provide opportunities for expanded programming, including historical tours and docent training that follow Smithsonian standards.

It will also help expand STEAM programs — science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — for nearby schools and libraries.

“We are not just preserving history; we are building a place where the next generation of scientists and inventors can be inspired, educated, and connected,” Executive Director Kara Cannon said in a release.

The visitor center project was funded by donations from Softheon CEO Eugene Sayan, the Ludwick Foundation, National Grid, Suffolk County, New York State Economic Development and others.

The opening is also another milestone in Wardenclyffe’s rebuilding effort after the November 2023 fire, which tore through the roof of Tesla’s former lab, destroyed 20th-century steel girders and caused more than $3 million in damage.

The Nikola Tesla Expo, which runs from 5 to 9 p.m. July 11, will also feature science demonstrations, exhibits and family activities.

Attendees will be able to explore STEM exhibits and live demos, get hands-on with radio, robotics and maker experiences, and cap the night with a drone light show finale. There will also be food trucks, mini-golf, live entertainment and vendors, including the Cradle of Aviation Museum, FIRST Robotics, the Long Island Aquarium, the Custer Institute and Observatory, Wild Bill’s Soda, Kona Ice, Mister Softee and others.

Tickets are on sale now on the center’s website.

The center also recently announced another expansion effort. On June 24, Wardenclyffe and NewYorkBIO announced a collaboration aimed at continuing educational programs for all ages. NewYorkBIO represents bioscience companies, universities, research institutions and organizations dedicated to advancing research and delivering new treatments and cures to patients.

“A partnership with NewYorkBIO provides access to an expansive and influential network of professionals across the state, helping us raise the visibility of TSCW well beyond Long Island,” Ms. Cannon said in a release. “This is a long-term collaboration with the potential to grow into something genuinely new for New York’s innovation ecosystem.”