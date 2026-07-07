Alive on 25 postponed as Riverhead recovers from Fourth of July storm

The family-friendly Alive on 25 event from a previous year. (Credit: file photo)

Riverhead’s popular Alive on 25 summer block party, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed as the town continues to recover from a weekend of damaging weather, officials announced late Monday.

Several event participants are dealing with property damage or remain stuck at home following the Fourth of July deluge, according to organizers. The storm brought wind gusts up to 84 mph, downing trees and knocking out power from Laurel to Wading River.

Despite a prediction for sunny skies Thursday, the decision to delay the event — which earlier this year was in jeopardy of being canceled — came after discussions between organizers, the Town Board and Riverhead Police Chief Ed Frost.

“Even though Thursday’s forecast looks better, the days of setup we need are right now, and currently the rain is relentless,” Diane Tucci of Main Street Agency said Monday amid a flood advisory and pooling on several town roads. “Everybody who participates spends a lot of time preparing for an event like this, and we want to make sure that it is under the right and safe circumstances.”

No makeup date has been announced.

“As disappointed as I am to postpone this great event, our focus needs to be concentrated on the residents still trying to recover from the storm,” Councilwoman Joann Waski said.

Supervisor Jerry Halpin said he’s “looking forward to attending the rescheduled date of Alive on 25 and hope to announce that future date very soon.”

The next scheduled Alive on 25 block party remains set for Thursday, Aug. 6.

Two summer dates were announced in May after the festival was nearly called off when town officials questioned its cost and disruption. But after weeks of sometimes heated debate the board unanimously voted on May 20 to approve a consultant services agreement with Main Street Agency.

Under the agreement, Riverhead Town would pay Main Street Agency a flat $10,000 fee for its services, split into two phases. The agency would receive $3,500 when the first phase is complete, which involves plan execution, vendor goals, timeline, staffing needs and budget.

The remaining $6,500 would be paid once Phase 2 vendor compliance and other town licensing requirements are achieved.

“While it’s extremely disappointing, we know giving people adequate notice is the best thing we can do,” Ms. Tucci said. “Alive on 25 is about lifting up our community, and hosting a great event for all to enjoy.”