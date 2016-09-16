Robert Entenmann, founder of Martha Clara Vineyards, dies at 88

Robert Entenmann, longtime executive of Entenmann’s Bakery in Bay Shore and founder of Martha Clara Vineyards in Riverhead, died Thursday in Lauderdale by the Sea, Fla. He was 88.

Predeceased by his brother, William Entenmann III, Mr. Entenmann is survived by his children, Jacqueline and Robert; his brother, Charles; and his former wife, Mary.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Sept. 19, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main Street in Islip, with Bay Shore Firematic Services at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Islip. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Bay Shore.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be to: YMCA, 200 West Main Street in Bay Shore; Southside Hospital, 301 E Main Street, in Bay Shore; or to the Bay Shore Fire Department, 195 Fifth Ave. in Bay Shore.

