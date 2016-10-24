American Cancer Society event draws 3,500 to Riverhead

Suffolk Community College in Riverhead hosted the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Sunday. It was the first time the American Cancer Society’s premier event was held in Riverhead and about 3,500 people participated in the five-kilometer walk, raising thousands of dollars for cancer research.

SCCC announced it will partner with the ACS to establish a Breast Cancer Survivors and Caregivers Scholarship.

“We’re coming together to support battling breast cancer, to remember those who’e lost the battle and to push for continued advances in breast cancer diagnosis and treatment,” said SCCC president Dr. Shaun McKay in a press release. “We are proud to host this event for the first time on our Eastern Campus and look forward to a long and successful relationship with the American Cancer Society and the search for a cure.”

Sylvia Diaz, the executive director of the College Foundation at SCCC, said last month the endowed scholarship will be for students who are either breast cancer survivors or have taken care of someone diagnosed with the disease.

The ACS hosts Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks all across the country during October. Sunday’s walk in Riverhead has raised more than $110,000, according to its website.

Riverhead aimed to “go pink” for two weeks leading up to the walk, although Mother Nature didn’t cooperate with all the plans. Girl Scouts had planned to paint Main Street pink on Oct. 16 but were rained out, according to Cathleen Garry, the community executive for the ACS.

Ms. Garry added that the Riverhead Chamber and local businesses “warmly welcomed” the Making Strides event.

Photo caption: Suffolk Community College mascot Finn joined cheerleaders and staff at Sunday’s American Cancer Society walk on campus. (Credit: Courtesy of Victoria Pendzick)

