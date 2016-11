Two men were arrested Sunday on felony charges after robbing Sneaker Aquarium on East Main Street, Riverhead police said.

Rashawn George, 35, and Rahiem Washington, 30, both of Riverhead, entered the store shortly before 5:10 p.m. and forcibly robbed the clerk of sneakers and cash, police said.

Police apprehended the suspects after a short foot pursuit, officials said.

They were charged with second-degree robbery and held for an arraignment, police said.

Image credit: Google Maps

Comments

comments