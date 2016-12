The Riverhead Lions Club’s annual Santa Parade marched down Main Street Sunday afternoon.

Not only did the guest of honor venture down from the North Pole, but many of the organizations that make Riverhead a special place came out to participate.

Children lined up and down the north and south sides of the road had the opportunity to see Santa and catch candy being tossed from many of the vehicles along the parade route.

Photos by Grant Parpan

