Cardboard Boat Race shoves off Aug. 5

And they’re off! Boats leave the dock at the starting line for a race in Last year’s Cardboard Boat Race. (Credit: Sunset Beach Films / Laurel Eye Imagery

The 12th annual Cardboard Boat Race will kick off this Saturday, Aug. 5, in downtown Riverhead.

The boat race has traditionally been one of the most popular events of the summer season.

Competing vessels must be homemade and materials are limited to cardboard, duct tape and glue. Only latex paint can be used to decorate the boats and only single-blade paddles are allowed; double-ended “kayak” paddles are prohibited.

The event typically begins with a head-to-head race between the town supervisors of Riverhead and Southampton, or their designees.

The past two years, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman has defeated his Riverhead rival in the so-called Supervisor’s Cup race, which launches at 11 a.m.

There are a number of other race categories, including the Youth Regatta, Grand National Regatta, Yacht Club Regatta and Outlaw Race.

The annual event is a collaborative effort involving the Riverhead Business Improvement District and the town’s Chamber of Commerce.

Participating craft and crews should plan to arrive between 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Additional information can be found at downtownriverhead.org.