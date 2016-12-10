Cops: Driver involved in Riverhead hit-and-run arrested in Mattituck

A man who police believe was connected with a hit-and-run collision in Riverhead Friday was arrested in Mattituck after he initially refused to stop for police and was later caught with prescription drugs, according to a Southold Town police news release.

The incident occurred about 10:30 a.m., when local police spotted a vehicled that matched the description of one involved in a hit-and-run driving in Mattituck, police said. The vehicle’s driver, 23-year-old Anthony Kress of Medford, refused to stop for “numerous marked police vehicles” before he was pulled over on New Suffolk Avenue, according to the police statement.

During a search, police found Mr. Kress had a prescription drug that was outside its container, police said. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, failure to comply with police and a violation of public health law, according to the statement.

He was taken to police headquarters and later released on bail with a future date to appear in town court.

Photo caption: Police vehicles at the scene of Mr. Kress’ arrest Friday morning. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

