Cops: Toddler among injured in Roanoke Avenue crash

A toddler and an adult were ejected from a taxi in a crash on Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead Tuesday evening, town police said.

The taxi driver was headed south on Roanoke Avenue with two passengers shortly after 5 p.m. when the driver attempted to make a left-hand turn into a driveway and was T-boned by a silver minivan head north, according to Riverhead Police Sgt. Brian Gleason.

All four people involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals, police said.

Roanoke Avenue is currently closed between Southern Parkway and Pulaski Street.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Comments

comments