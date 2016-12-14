Wading River bond defeated; write-in Jamesport candidate wins

A proposition to authorize a $6.8 million capital improvement project was rejected by voters in the Wading River Fire District Tuesday and a write-in candidate was elected in the Jamesport Fire District.

The fire commissioners are the elected officers oversee the fire departments, which are comprised of mostly volunteers.

The following is a rundown of the results in each district:

Wading River

The $6.8 million capital improvement project in Wading River called for making repairs to both the North Country Road fire headquarters and to Station 2 on Hulse Landing Road, and also called for the construction of a new building adjacent to Station 2.

It was rejected by a vote of 405 against to 203 in favor.

In the Wading River Fire Commissioner elections, two seats were up for election.

Incumbent John McManus was re-elected to a five-year term, defeating Tim Deveny by a vote of 330 to 256.

The other seat scheduled for a vote was a one-year seat to fill the remainder of the term of Tom Lateulere, who died earlier this year.

The election night results had Randy Hintze, who was appointed to the seat, receiving 282 votes and Mike Harrigan receiving 281 votes. There is one affidavit ballot that hasn’t been opened yet and will determine if the result is either a tie or a one-vote win for Mr. Hintze, according to fire district secretary Steve Donnelly.

If it ends in a tie, there will have to be another election for the seat, he said.

Jamesport

Joseph Szot Jr. wasn’t on the ballot, but won in a write-in vote, receiving 96 votes to James Kane’s 63.

Mr. Kane, a former longtime commissioner, was the only name on the ballot, but reportedly had a change of mind and said he would not serve if elected.

The election was for the five-year term currently held by Tom Brady, who opted not to seek re-election.

A proposition to change the district treasurer from an elected post to an appointed one failed with 79 no votes and 54 yes votes.

Manorville

Two propositions were approved and the incumbent commissioner was re-elected.

Proposition One, to authorize the establishment of a capital reserve fund for the purchase and repair of equipment, passed by a 196 to 38 margin, while Proposition Two, to authorize the establishment of a capital reserve fund for the construction, renovation and repair of buildings, passed by a 165 to 65 margin.

Incumbent Commissioner Thomas Campanaro was re-elected to a five-year term, defeating Richard Kohn by a 128 to 111 margin.

Riverhead

Incumbent Bill Kelly ran unopposed and was re-elected to a five-year term, receiving 40 votes.

Flanders

Incumbent Brian Williams ran unopposed and was re-elected with 15 votes. He will serve another five-year term.

File photo: The Wading River Fire Department. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

