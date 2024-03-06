Jamesport man killed: police

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

A Riverhead man was killed on Monday night by what officials described as a “sharp force injury.”

Riverhead police officers responded to a 911 call at 448 Herricks Lane in Jamesport just before midnight Monday and found mortally wounded resident Conrad Gowan. Mr. Gowan, 36, was transported by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the homicide squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS — and said that all calls will be kept confidential.