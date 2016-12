A burglar removed a power meter from a home in Wading River before gaining entry through a second-story window and removing valuable items, Riverhead Town police said.

A PSEG worker noticed the power meter in the roadway near the home on Northside Road, police said. Upon his return home the property owner found electronic devices, jewelry and sports memorabilia had been removed from his residence.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

