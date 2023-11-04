Blotters: Theft at Famous Footware store in Riverhead

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

• About 10 a.m. last Thursday, an 18-year-old Aquebogue man was found lying in the parking lot of The Vineyards with a serious head injury, according to Riverhead police, who said he was an employee of the facility.

He was airlifted by police aviation to Stony Brook Hospital for treatment his injuries, police said.

Riverhead detectives and OSHA responded to further investigate the workplace-related injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information on any suspicious or criminal activity call the department’s crime hotline at 631-727-3333. All calls will be kept confidential.

• Monwell Wright, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Tuesday night on West Main Street. He was processed at police headquarters and released on a desk appearance ticket. Additional information was not available.

• Kandy Gil, age and address unavailable, was arrested for petit larceny last Wednesday at Target on Route 58. The suspect was taken to police headquarters and was processed and released on a desk appearance ticket. Additional information was unavailable.

• A larceny was reported at Walmart on Route 58 last Wednesday night. Additional information was not available.

• Charles Roach, age and address unavailable, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt Friday night on Marcy Avenue. Additional information was not available.

• Ana Flores-Menjivar, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Friday night on Elton Street. Additional information was not available.

• A theft was reported at the Famous Footwear store in Tanger Outlets Saturday afternoon. Additional information was not available.

• A Riverhead man was arrested by Southampton Town police Saturday.

Erick Contreras Guevara, 22, of Riverhead was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct on Flanders Road in Flanders.

Mr. Guevara was asking for money at a Flanders Road business and refused to leave, according to police, who said he appeared to be in an altered mental state.

He mumbled and whispered and was asked if he needed help, officials said. He refused to speak to police and ambulance workers and was advised that he should not be driving, police said.

He then became erratic, yelling and screaming while kicking his vehicle, police said.

While police tried to put him under arrest, he fled on foot for several blocks before being detained.

In a search of Mr. Guevara, police found a small quantity of crack in a piece of paper in his pants pocket, according to police. The drug later tested positive for crack, police said.

• Natalie Ramos, 23, of Flanders was charged with a number of vehicle and traffic law violations Saturday morning, according to Southampton Town police.

While on regular patrol, an officer observed a vehicle traveling east on Flanders Road, then moving from its lane unsafely by crossing over the white line with both passenger side tires before returning back into its lane of travel, police said.

An officer initiated a traffic stop. Upon further investigation, the driver was charged with moving from a lane unsafely, third-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle with no license and driving with no license, according to police.

