Blotters: Multiple thefts reported at Tanger Outlet stores

Two unoccupied Riverhead police cars were hit by a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee heading north on Roanoke Avenue Saturday, according to police, whose said the driver of the Jeep was driving drunk.

The incident took place about 10 p.m.

Riverhead police were investigating a call for service at 818 Roanoke Ave., where the police vehicles where hit by the Jeep, which was driven by Jason Velasquez, 28, of Riverhead.

Police charged Mr. Velasquez with driving while intoxicated and other traffic violations.

At the time of the collision, police say both unoccupied patrol cars had emergency lights on.

• A grand larceny was reported at the Hollister clothing store at Tanger Outlets last Wednesday. Additional information was not available.

• Andon Mack, 33, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful fleeing a police officer Tuesday at about midnight on Elton Street, according to officials. Additional information was not available.

• Edwin Ochavac, age and address unavailable, was arrested for DWI Friday on Ostrander Avenue in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• An unknown amount of clothing was reported stolen from the Michael Kors store at Tanger Oulets last Saturday, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• A Wading River resident told police that someone had unlawfully used his credit card to make purchases at Home Depot last Tuesday, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Police received several reports of people rummaging through parked cars and stealing items from them last Friday morning.

One case was as reported about 11:a.m. on Alfred Avenue in Calverton. Another was a report of someone stealing from a car on Old Orchard Park in Wading River about the same time, , according to police.

A similar case was reported on Central Avenue in Wading River shortly afterward.

• A motorcycle was reported stolen from a home on Wading River Manor Road Friday morning, according to police.

• A theft was reported Friday at the Banana Republic store at Tanger Outlets, according to police.

• Diane Fitzgerald, age and address unavailable, was arrested for petit larceny at Tanger Outlets Monday afternoon. Additional information was not available, according to police.

• A Riverside man was charged with driving wile intoxicated and other violations at about 3 a.m. on Flanders Road in Riverside. Edwin Llappa, 30, of Riverside was stopped for multiple traffic infractions, according to police. As the vehicle was being pulled over, a passenger opened the door and dumped two Coronas out of the vehicle, according to police. Police said the driver had red eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. While inside police headquarters, Mr. Llappa gave police a fake name but later admitted he lied, police said.

• Bryam Contreras, 24, of Calverton was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession Friday night on Pine Street in Riverside, according to Southampton Town Police. Police said Mr. Contreras kept putting his hands in his pocket despite an officer’s instructions not to. The officer then found that the man had a crack pipe in his pocket, according to police.

• On Sunday at about 3 a.m., Reginald Cain, 54, of Riverside was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for violating an order of protection, police said. Mr. Cain was also wanted on charges for an assault that occurred in Riverside on Oct. 9. He was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors. Mr. Cain was also found to have an outstanding probation warrant. He was processed and held for arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.