Cops: Three men caught with counterfeit money

A loss prevention employee at the Route 58 Kmart led Riverhead Town police to three men who were found in possession of counterfeit money Friday, according to a news release.

One of the men tried to purchase items with counterfeit money early Friday afternoon and was denied, police said. The man left behind $320 in counterfeit money when he was denied and left the store, police said. The employee reported to police at 12:37 p.m. the license plate number and a description of the suspect.

A responding officer located the vehicle and stopped it on Commerce Drive, police said. Police found additional counterfeit money in the vehicle and all three men were arrested, police said.

Johnoy Crockwell, 20, of Elmont and Adrian Lewin, 18, of Elmont, were both charged with two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony. Mr. Crockwell was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Christopher Justin, 22, of Rosedale, was charged with one count of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, police said.

Police did not indicate which suspect was in Kmart.

All three were transported to police headquarters and held for arraignment, police said.

