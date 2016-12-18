Riverhead man escapes house fire

A Riverhead man escaped uninjured from a house fire that damaged his Moet Drive home on Sunday evening.

Black smoke was billowing out of the front door of the two-story house when first responders arrived on the scene shortly after 4 p.m., according to Riverhead Fire Department Chief Peter Jackman. The man had already fled the burning building and there were no other people or animals inside at the time, Mr. Jackman said.

“It appears to have started in the basement,” Jackman said. “We had two [hoses] in the basement to extinguish the fire.”

Mr. Jackman said about 65 volunteers responded and it took about an hour to get the blaze under control. The extent of the damage was not yet known, although the first floor sustained significant smoke damage, Mr. Jackman said. No first responder injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. Representatives with the Riverhead Fire Marshal’s office are still investigating.

TOP PHOTO: This home on Moet Drive in Riverhead sustained damage following a fire Sunday evening. Credit: Vera Chinese

Comments

comments