Photos: Suffolk County Fire Motorized Drill and Parade

More than 25 fire departments from across Suffolk County marched from the Roanoke Avenue traffic circle to the Riverhead armory as part of the 150th Suffolk County Drill & Parade, hosted this year by the Riverhead Fire Department. The department, which celebrates its 187th anniversary this year, last hosted the event in 2010.

Grand marshals were Riverhead firefighters Robert Kujawski, who has served 58 years, and Conrad Dabrowski, a 56-year department veteran.

The Suffolk County Drill & Parade is held in different locations annually. Its event include the three-man ladder, the motor house and the water buckets. Riverhead’s firefighters compete under the name “Ironmen.”

Photos by Tim Gannon