Riverhead Fire Department hosting annual county parade

A Riverhead Fire Department truck. (file photo)

A large portion of Route 58 will be closed to traffic Saturday, July 8, as the Riverhead Fire Department is hosting the Suffolk County Fire Motorized Drill and Parade Saturday.

Route 58 will be closed from Mill Road on the west to the Roanoke Avenue traffic circle, according to police. The parade will step off at 10 a.m. at the traffic circle and end at the training grounds by the Armory, where drills will take place 45 minutes later.

Fire departments from across Suffolk County are expected to participate in the parade and in the subsequent competitions. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Roanoke Avenue will be restricted to local traffic only between Pulaski Street and the traffic circle, according to police.

The hours of the road closure will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to police, who urge people to use alternate routes.

The event, which features water bucket brigades and truck races, was last held in Riverhead in 2010 and, before that, 24 years earlier.