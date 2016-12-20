Cops: Shirley woman escapes police custody

A woman recently arraigned on a drug charge escaped custody today while being held at police headquarters, Riverhead Town police said. She is still being sought after by police.

Michelle Bremner, 28, of Shirley has dyed, red hair and a thin build, police said. She stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt, light-colored pants and light-colored canvas boat shoes, police said.

Ms. Bremner faces a third-degree escape charge in connection with Tuesday’s incident, police said. She was also being sought by Suffolk County police on an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Police said Ms. Bremner had been arraigned on a drug-related charge Tuesday and then she escaped custody at about 12:30 p.m. It’s unclear exactly how she escaped.

Ms. Bremner had been arrested Sept. 27 by Suffolk police on a misdemeanor drug charge, according to online court records. She had been scheduled to appear in court Dec. 2 and did not show up, court records show. She has another court date listed for Dec. 23.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is requested to contact the Riverhead police at (631) 727-4500.

