172nd annual Washington’s Birthday parade in Greenport

by |
02/19/2017 1:58 PM |
There was a welcoming addition to the 172nd annual Washington’s Birthday parade in Greenport Village on Saturday: unseasonably warm weather.

Temperatures were in the 50s as the Greenport Fire Department’s annual parade marched down Front Street under sunny skies.

“It was an excellent turnout and you couldn’t ask for a better day,” Greenport Fire Department Chief Wayne Miller said, adding that the last few years they were hit with snow and temperatures below 30 degrees. “Ever since I can remember, this celebration has been going on and they’ve never canceled a parade.”

The parade began around 1 p.m. and concluded with free refreshments at the firehouse.

Greenport Village Mayor George Hubbard Jr. said the fire department has been preparing for the last couple of days and cooked nearly 80 gallons of chowder.

“We want everybody to just come enjoy the day,” he said. “We really enjoy coming together as a group and seeing the whole community come out during the winter when there’s not a lot to do. This is a fun event to have in February.”

Greenport parade

Sophia and Brendan Boyle of Southold, ages 5 and 7, had a lot of fun dressing up Saturday for Greenport Fire Department’s annual Washington’s Birthday parade. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

Greenport Fire Department members and village trustees welcoming marchers at the end of the parade. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

Greenport Fire Department members and village trustees welcoming marchers at the end of the parade. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

(Credit: Krysten Massa)

(Credit: Krysten Massa)

(Credit: Krysten Massa)

(Credit: Krysten Massa)

(Credit: Krysten Massa)

David Mann and his dog, Henry, in Mitchell Park. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

(Credit: Krysten Massa)

(Credit: Krysten Massa)

(Credit: Krysten Massa)

The Cutchogue Fire Department. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

(Credit: Krysten Massa)

(Credit: Krysten Massa)

(Credit: Krysten Massa)

(Credit: Krysten Massa)

(Credit: Krysten Massa)

The North Fork NJROTC. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

(Credit: Krysten Massa)

The Southold Fire Department. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

(Credit: Krysten Massa)

Greenport Fire Department members serving hot dogs and chowder. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

