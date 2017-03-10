North Fork St. Patrick’s Day parades, a pub crawl and more

St. Patrick’s Day is only two weeks away and there are plenty of parades, parties and even a pub crawl to get you in the spirit this month.

Here are several North Fork events celebrating Ireland’s patron saint.

If we missed any of your favorite happenings, please tell us in the comment section below.

Top file photo: A scene from the 2016 Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)

The March of the Leprechauns pub crawl

The March of the Leprechauns pub crawl returns to Riverhead on March 11.

The pub crawl, which will feature deals and promotions at participating businesses, kicks off at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at participating bars and restaurants or by calling The Suffolk Theater at (631) 727-4343.

The event, now in its third year, will raise money for a yet to be named charitable organization.

Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Parade

The North Fork Chamber of Commerce will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m. in Cutchogue — and the parade is in need of marchers!

Interested organizations should contact Joe Corso at (631) 734-5959 or [email protected].

The Grand Marshal will be George Sullivan.

Jamesport St. Patrick’s Parade

The East End Emerald Society kicks off its fourth annual Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m. The parade starts at the intersection of Washington Ave. and North Railroad Ave. in Jamesport and travels north to Jamesport Fire Department’s Manor Road headquarters.

Email [email protected] for more info.

Sounds of St. Patrick’s Day at Peconic Landing

Join Peconic Landing for Sounds of St. Patrick’s Day, a free celebration of Irish culture featuring live music, fiddlers and more on Thursday, March 9. The event, which is sponsored by Suffolk County National Bank, takes place from 8 to 10 p.m. The event is free.

Peconic Landing is located at 1500 Brecknock Road in Greenport, (631) 477-3800.

Shamrock Shindig

Aid to the Developmentally Disabled will host its third annual “Shamrock Shindig” on Thursday, March 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be hors d’oeuvres, drinks, an Irish buffet, comedy and surprises.

The event takes place at the Long Island Aquarium. Tommy Sullivan of The Brooklyn Bridge will perform.

Tickets are $65 for adults and $25 for children. They can be purchased by visiting addny.org.

The Long Island Aquarium is located at 431 East Main Street, Riverhead.

Erin Go Brine at Greenport Harbor Brewing

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company will host a St. Patrick’s Day event at its Peconic location on Friday, March 17 from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

The event, which has been dubbed a “Erin Go Brine” celebration, will feature shellfish from Little Creek Oysters. Backyard Pickle Company will bring the rest of briney goodness.

There will be a live fireside performance by Hat Trick, craft beer tastings and Jamesport Vineyard wine available.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. is located at 42155 Main Road, Peconic. Greenportharborbrewing.com.

