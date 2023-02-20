Joann and Patrick Waski to serve as grand marshals for Jamesport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Joann Waski and her husband, Patrick, are the grand marshals for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Jamesport, sponsored by the East End Emerald Society. The parade will take place Saturday, March 25, with a fundraiser set for Thursday, March 2. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The East End Emerald Society will hold its St. Patrick’s Day Parade Fundraiser on Thursday, March 2, at the The Vineyards at Aquebogue at 6 p.m.

The parade itself will be held on March 25 in Jameport starting 1 p.m. at the intersection of North Railroad and Washington Avenues.

This year’s grand marshals are Joann and Patrick Waski of Jamesport. Although their last names are Polish in origin, Ms. Waski said they have a lot of Irish ancestry.

“My husband is Polish but his mother’s side of the family were Twomeys and they are very Irish,” Ms. Waski said.

Joann added that her mother’s family — the Murphys — also were Irish.

The Emerald Society’s John Cuddy said the Waskis were named grand marshals because of their contributions to the community.

“Joann has been instrumental in helping us for the last couple of years with fundraising and getting people to help with donations and with getting sponsors,” he said.

Patrick Waski is a retired Riverhead Police Department detective and Ms. Waski owns a real estate title company and is chair of the Riverhead Planning Board. She also is a Republican candidate for Town Board this year.

The fundraiser will open with a performance by the New York Police Department Pipe and Drum Corps leading the grand marshals into the venue, Mr. Cuddy said, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthems of the United States and Ireland.

The grand marshals will then be given their honorary shillelaghs, or walking sticks, top hats and green jackets, Mr. Cuddy said.

This will mark the eighth year of the East End Emerald Society’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which started in 2014. The parade was postponed due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. Admission to the fundraiser is $50. For additional information, call 516-732-3631 or email [email protected].