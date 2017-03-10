Photos: March snowstorm blankets the North Fork

With spring just over one week away, Riverhead residents were greeted this morning to another winter snowstorm. The snow picked up just in time for the morning commute and is expected to taper off in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service’s Winter Weather Advisory expires at 4 p.m. Snow accumulations are expected to be between 4 and 6 inches, the NWS said. Winds are expected to be between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 25.

Temperatures are predicted to remain at or near freezing through the weekend and into the start of next week.

While schools were still open today, the Riverhead School District canceled all after-school activities.

See more photos from today’s snow below:

